Diocese of Davenport: Some people are not obligated to attend Mass

The Diocese of Davenport said some people are not obligated to attend mass this weekend because of coronavirus worries.

Churches under the auspices of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Diocese of Davenport are making changes to services in response to coronavirus. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Bishop Thomas Zinkula says this includes all sick, people caring for the sick, people who are at high risk of Covid 19 and all Catholics in Johnson County where the cases of this virus are centered.

Most cases of COVID-19 are in Johnson County, so all group gatherings or meetings should be postponed if possible. Participants at Mass should sit at least 6 feet apart.

In the statement, Bishop Thomas Zinkula said, "Let us remember in our prayers those who are suffering in this outbreak: the sick, the anxious, and all those most vulnerable to social disruption. And let us pray, too, for scientists, health professionals, public officials, and all who are serving the common good in this difficult and uncertain time."

