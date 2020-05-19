Dillard's to permanently close Waterloo store location

A department store chain announced that it was closing its Waterloo location, according to a spokesperson from the company.

Dillard's, Inc., said the location at Crossroads Mall would be ceasing operations at an upcoming date to be determined. The store employes around 65 people total who will be eligible to apply for transfers to other store locations, according to the company.

The company said that its other three stores in Iowa, located in Coralville, Davenport, and West Des Moines, will continue to operate as normal.