Differing strategies about fan attendance at different levels of basketball tournament

Basketball tournaments will be going on all month in Iowa and nationwide, and with the spread of the coronavirus, fans have been wondering what will happen to the games.

Yeshiva University players, foreground, warm up in a mostly empty Goldfarb Gymnasium at Johns Hopkins University before playing against Worcester Polytechnic Institute in a first-round game at the men's Division III NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Baltimore, The university held the tournament without spectators after cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Maryland. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

As of right now, the Iowa High School Athletic Association has no plan to cancel any events or extracurricular activities. Instead, the Iowa Events Center's staff is focusing on disinfecting high-touch surfaces and filling hand sanitizer dispensers around the facility.

The staff is encouraging fans to follow regular sanitation procedures, like constant hand washing, to cough and sneeze into shirtsleeves, and to stay at home if they are sick.

On the other hand, NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and the Big 10 will be closed to fans. Mark Emmert, president of the NCAA, said the only people allowed to attend are essential staff and limited family. He added the organization is taking this step to protect players, employees, and fans.

The Big Ten Conference announced late on Wednesday afternoon that the remainder of its men's basketball tournament would be played with no general fans. Instead, just teams, staff, media, and family members will be allowed.