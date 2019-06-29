Difference between weather and climate

The words weather and climate are used often. You may have been using them interchangeably, but they describe two different things.

Weather is the short-term state of the atmosphere, so what is happening right now or the near future. They can vary from time to time and from any location.

We describe the weather in multiples ways. This could include temperature, precipitation, humidity, wind, and cloud cover.

Climate, on the other hand, is a longer-term pattern of weather. By long-term, that means around 30 years. This is the average weather over many years in one specific place.

Scientists find out these averages by measuring data at a specific location every day. That data is then complied over many years and with that an average can be found. Climate data can show trends and patterns for a specific city or region.