Difference between Dew Point, Relative Humidity, & Feels-Like Temperature

It is now officially the start of the summer season and we’ve been feeling the muggy conditions already in Eastern Iowa. When it gets hot, you may hear us use the terms dew point, relative humidity, or feels like temperature. Do you know the difference?

Dew Point is the quantity of moisture in the air. The higher the dew point, the more moisture in the air. This is the most direct way of measuring humidity.

Relative Humidity is shown in a percentage. It measures how close the air is to saturation. Just because there is a high relative humidity does not mean it will feel muggy outside.

Feels like temperature is how the outside air feels to the human body when you combine air temperature and relative humidity. This is also known as the heat index.

When you see dew points climbing above 65F on a hot summer day, then you know that's a day to take heat precautions. Drink plenty of water and take breaks indoors.