Dick's Sporting Goods is looking to see if it will pull "entirely out" of selling guns, with an announcement set for Thursday.

Source: MGN

The company looked into ending all gun sales last year after a school shooting killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. However, it also has a strong background in selling firearms for hunting.

The C-E-O said the Parkland shooting led to the company raising the sale to buy any firearm from 18 to 21, as well as dropping the sale of assault-style rifles.