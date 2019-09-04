Diamond Jo in Dubuque opens its FanDuel Sportsbook

The Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque opened its sportsbook for college and professional sports betting on Wednesday.

The FanDuel Sportsbook inside Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. (Allison Wong/KCRG)

The casino hosted a grand opening with former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Antonio Freeman. He placed a ceremonial first bet of $86 that the Packers would score more than 21.5 points during Thursday's game.

Diamond Jo thanked local legislators for their work to legalize sports betting.

Freeman says he thinks it'll be good for Dubuque.

"I think it's amazing," Freeman said. "I think it's great for the community and for sports betting. It gives you a convenient place to go and it's comfortable in here and I think sports betters will enjoy the new addition to Diamond Jo."

The Diamond Jo is also hosting a viewing party for the Bears and Packers game on Thursday night.