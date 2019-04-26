Diamond Jo Chef: Caribbean Flank Steak

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -- Ingredients:
Steak
Spray Olive oil
Caribbean rub:
1 tbsp. garlic salt
1 tsp. onion powder
1 tbsp. cumin
1 tsp. oregano
2 tsp. thyme
1/2 tsp. red pepper flake
1 tsp. light chili powder
black pepper
Chimichurri sauce:
1 cup parsley
1/2 cup cilantro
1/2 cup chopped white onion
1 tbsp. garlic
1 tbsp. thyme
1 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. black pepper
salt
lemon
lime
Liquid Olive Oil
Directions: Mix together Caribbean rub ingredients. Trim some of the fat off of the steak. Apply the Caribbean rub liberally on both sides of the steak. Grill steak for 8-10 minutes. Use a food processor to mix up chimichurri sauce. Cut steak into thin slices and top with chimichurri sauce.