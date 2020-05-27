Diamond Jo Casino to reopen on June 1

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Diamond Jo Casino will reopen at 8 a.m. on June 1, pending regulatory approvals.
The announcement comes after Gov. Reynolds' announcement on Tuesday that casinos and gaming facilities may reopen on June 1, at 50 percent capacity, and with public health and safety measures in place.
Boyd Gaming says the casino will follow a strict set of health and safety protocols it refers to as "Boyd Clean." The casino will also temporarily operate with limited capacity and a limited number of amenities to comply with the state's guidelines.
"Boyd Clean" refers to a set of safety protocols that include:
