Developers of old Brewing & Malting Building seeking opportunity zone funds

A group of developers investing millions in a Dubuque building could be the first to take advantage of Opportunity Zone funds.

An Opportunity Zone is an area established by the federal government in hopes to create development and investment. The zones rely on money from private investors, who get tax breaks and incentives for investing their money. The zones are also in low-income areas.

The old Brewing & Malting Building on Jackson St. in Dubuque is in an Opportunity Zone. Steve Emerson, owner, and developer of the building is hoping to get some financial help for being in the zone.

Emerson, along with Jack Hatch of Hatch Development Group, has big plans for the building.

"We're talking about 96 apartments. Half will be market rate, half will be income-restricted," Hatch explained. "Then we have commercial units on the main floor and then we have covered parking on the back."

It's a 30 million dollar project. The developers hope to secure tax credits to cover the costs, but they're also looking into opportunity funds.

"Setting up an opportunity zone is not difficult. Now the difficulty here in Dubuque and across the country is to find those investors," Hatch said.

Hatch plans to pitch this project to investors in Minneapolis, Chicago and even New York.

He said, "we have to prove to investors they get a rate of return and that it's a place where they can invest in something that they know is going to actually help the community."

Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors says it would be a great source if they can secure funding.

"I'm told there's way more money than projects," she said. "So it's just a matter of making that connection between a developer and a fund."

Emerson and Hatch still need to secure about $3 million. The city agreed to give them an additional $858,000 by extending their tax increment financing from 10 years to 15 years.

The project was initially set to be completed in 2021, but now the deadline is pushed back to 2022.