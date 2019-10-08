Developer wants to add eight-story apartment complex to Iowa City's Riverfront Crossings plan

City council members in Iowa City are weighing the potential for a new eight-story apartment building in the city's Riverfront Crossings district, but not everyone on the council is sure the proposal aligns with the city's plan for that area.

The site of the 3E Electrical Engineering and Equipment Company, formerly the City Electric Supply building, is pictured on October 8, 2019. The building, along with two neighboring buildings, is the potential site for an eight-story apartment building. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Mayor Jim Throgmorton was the only council member to vote no on the proposed changes, and said making room for that building would be "a mistake."

The proposed building would go at 315 Prentiss Street in Iowa City. The project also involves demolishing two neighboring properties next door on Prentiss Street and also 625 South Gilbert Street located behind 315 Prentiss Street.

The application for the city lists Capstone Collegiate Communities, LLC, out of Birmingham, Ala. as the applicant. The property owner is listed as Boyd Investments in Iowa City.

In order for the project to go through, it would need to pass over two potential hurdles. The first is one that Throgmorton voted no to: changing the master plan for the Riverfront Crossings area to include the S. Gilbert Street building as part of the included space for the apartment building.

Developers want permission to take the property behind the current City Electric building and include that space for the apartment building. Throgmorton said when the Riverfront Crossings master plan was established six years ago, he was under the impression the area would become more diverse, lead to mixed-use, and a more walkable area.

Throgmorton told TV9 putting up an apartment building, next to other new apartments that are being built or have been built recently, would be the opposite of the vision they had for that space.

"If everything gets approved, it would result in one eight-story building there that is dedicated entirely to student housing and would be in only one building," Throgmorton said. "So, that's counter to the purposes of the Riverfront Crossings master plan, as I understand it. And I voted for that plan back in 2013."

The first consideration of the amended ordinance passed 6-1, Throgmorton being the lone dissenter. He explained his message to his colleagues would be to be very thoughtful about what they are doing as a city council when making these decisions.

"If the purpose is what I just stated, then we want to make sure that's in fact what we're doing," Throgmorton said. "Just because a developer proposes a project he thinks will be marketable and successful, does not necessarily mean it's good for the city. So we have to think that through from a broader city perspective."

Developers for the apartment building are also looking for a "height bonus." Currently, in that area of Iowa City, developers are limited to four stories, but can apply for a "bonus," or additional floors to be added.

Mayor Throgmorton suggested if the project were to go through, especially with a height bonus, the council should make absolutely sure the building adheres to a potential new climate action plan to align with the city's goals.

"We absolutely have to make sure that the building achieves much greater energy efficiency than would otherwise be required, as justification for a height bonus," Throgmorton said.

"It would be completely cynical of me and everybody else if we approved a building that was an ordinary building in terms of energy efficiency, after having declared a climate crisis," Throgmorton said. "I don't want to do that. I won't do it."

Throgmorton also cited concerns from people in Iowa City about the increasing demand for more apartments, asking if there is even a need for the space.

"There's considerable question as whether there is [a market], especially if you look ahead for about five years and ask what's going on at the University," Throgmorton said. "So we really need to be careful and be prudent how to review these kinds of proposals."

The city council voted to continue to the public hearing process and defer the first consideration of rezoning the area until October 15.