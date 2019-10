A development group is proposing a nearly $20 million investment in the Port of Dubuque.

Merge LLC would like to build a mixed-use building in on 5th Street in the Port, right behind the city-owned parking garage.

It would include about 180 apartment units and 23,000 square feet for commercial and retail space.

On Monday, the city council will vote to hold a public hearing for this project.

Merge is seeking city support in grants and tax increment financing.