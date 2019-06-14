Detours put in place with two week Fengler overpass shutdown

The Dubuque Fengler Street overpass will be closed for two weeks starting Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m.

Kerper Boulevard has been under construction since the start of spring for construction of a new sanitary system.

Crews are essentially moving the sewer from one side of the street to the other. Starting Saturday, the city is shutting down the Fengler overpass so crews can get equipment down to Kerper.

People often use the road to get around the construction, so this sparks a few concerns.

City Engineer Gus Psihoyos explains, "There will be some slight problems but we'll have a detour set up and people will have to work around the detour for a few weeks."

Once the sewer is across the boulevard crews will repave and open Kerper.

The project is set to be completed before the fourth of July holiday after some major setbacks due to the high river stages and ground waters.