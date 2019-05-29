Detours back as flooding closes some western Iowa roads

Motorists in southwestern Iowa are back to traveling a maze of detours as a new round of flooding closes a 40-mile stretch of Interstate 29 and other highways and roads.

Water covers Iowa Highway 2, passing under Interstate 29, in southwest Iowa on May 29, 2019 (Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)

Those thoroughfares had only reopened in recent weeks following devastating flooding along the Missouri River in March. On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Transportation said that I-29 is closed from Pacific Junction to the Missouri state line. Some sections of I-29 from the state line to St. Joseph, Missouri, had reopened Wednesday afternoon after being closed earlier in the day.

Highway 2 — which connects the interstate to Nebraska City, Nebraska, over the Missouri River — is again closed for flooding. New flooding has also closed Highway 34 between the Nebraska state line and I-29 near Pacific Junction.

Detour routes can be found online at https://www.511ia.org/ .