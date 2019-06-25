Despite uptick in shootings, Iowa City chief still wants substation closed

Iowa City's top cop, Chief Jody Matherly, says he is standing behind a recommendation he made back in May to close a police substation on the city's southeast side.

Iowa City Police Chief Jody Matherly

On Monday, I9 published City records that showed shootings in the City have spiked in recent days. Several shootings, including an officer involved shootings last month, have happened near that substation.

The most recent shootings happened on Friday night. In all, the I9 investigative team has learned there have been five shootings that have occurred in a nine day period in Iowa City, making up more than 60% of total cases so far this year.

Chief Jody Matherly says while the recent uptick in shootings is unacceptable he thinks stopping the violence will not be solved by keeping the substation open. Matherly says that can only be done through community policing and earning the trust of those who live in areas where shootings have taken place.

Matherly also says it is through the public's cooperation they are able to make arrests. Police have already arrested two men for what happened on Hollywood Boulevard on Friday and a 15-year-old for a shots fired incident at Mercer Park. The substation Matherly says has not helped in that effort.

Matherly says issues with the substation include that the hours it is open and staffed are inconsistent. The substation also not cheap to operate, at more than $10,000 a year. Matherly says he thinks those resources would be better spent by putting more officers back on the streets.

"It's very limited resources," said Matherly. "You can't get a car out of impound there, you can't get a copy of a police report, so we can take a report there but we can do that right at the doorstep at your house," said Matherly.

Matherly says he thinks most of the recent shootings have not been connected to any gang but rather was he calls two "groups" involved in a "social network". Matherly says his department is planning to make more arrests.

Community meetings that had been held in the substation will take place now in area businesses and churches.

The substation is scheduled to be closed in September.