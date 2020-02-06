Despite reported caucus concerns, Cedar County democrats say rules were followed

Cedar County democrats have determined caucuses ran properly in West Branch despite some confusion for caucus goers.

A volunteer holds a Presidential Preference Card before the start of a Democratic caucus at Hoover High School, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

At least two people at the West Branch High School site thought leaders did not log the first alignment correctly but the party confirmed the precinct followed the rules.

Nevertheless, some people supporting non-viable candidates may have been confused and realigned before the first alignment was done. That resulted in no non-viable candidates and no second alignment.

