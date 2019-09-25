Despite calls for action, Iowa City school board will wait to form threat assessment plan

School board members for the Iowa City Community School District are not ready to put a plan in place for school threats, even after school principals and police suggested it might be time to do so.

The Iowa City Community School District's school board discusses at a board meeting March 26, 2019. (Rebecca Varilek/KCRG)

In a letter to school board members, all of the district's high school and middle school principals said asked the board to vote in favor of establishing a team, including one full-time police officer inside the district's administrative offices.

But after a number of concerned people spoke at a school board meeting Tuesday night, Iowa City School Board members say they need more input from people before putting forth a security plan.

The Iowa City school district has been researching how to address security in schools for months, even applying for threat assessment grants to help fund potential programs. However, some community members are concerned with one aspect: police officers' access inside the schools

After Tuesday night's meeting, school board members in Iowa City say now is not the time to take action on a new threat assessment plan.

Many residents spoke during community comment expressing concerns, mainly about what has been a topic of discussion for months: the potential for school resource officers in the district.

"I was educated in the Chicago school system, and let me tell you: if you want to transform what you've got going in Iowa City into Chicago, SROs is a great start," Anthony Currin, an Iowa City resident, said.

Royceann Porter, a member of the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, also attended the public meeting and spoke during community comment.

"On one minute, you say you don't want SRO's, and the next minute you say you want SRO's, and the next minute it's time to talk about SRO's," Porter said. "No."

People cited TV9's story from Monday, where Iowa City Police Chief Jody Matherly suggested it might be time for school resource officers in the district when discussing if it could affect response time to certain emergencies.

"It certainly can be faster if an officer is on-scene," Matherly said. "They know the school layout, they know the students. When a critical incident happens, they can certainly respond much faster."

School board members like Ruthina Malone, however, did not agree that it was the police department's place to make suggestions.

"Our police are fantastic when they're doing what they're supposed to be doing," Malone said. "It's not their job to tell us how to protect our schools."

This comes after 19-year-old Jeremiah Neal of Coralville was found with a gun on the grounds of Tate High School. Police initially said they did not have enough information to make an arrest, but now have issued a warrant with felony weapons charges.

"We are grateful that school staff called us immediately and the officers’ quick responses resulted in the seizure of the weapon without threats or injuries to anyone involved," Sgt. Derek Frank, of the Iowa City Police Department, said of the incident at Tate High School.

However, because the 19-year-old Neal was allowed to walk away without being arrested, Porter was confused.

"A kid get in trouble, he [doesn't] even get arrested, he's let go because they don't have probable cause? You got a gun in a bag," Porter said.

School board members clarified while school resource officers might have been suggested, it is not something anyone was ready to propose. No vote was planned Tuesday night, and no vote is currently planned today. That means, for now, the board will not take action until there is more discussion.

"We need to, I believe, start a dialogue around what a threat assessment process could look like that would be responsive to our community," Janet Godwin, a school board member, said.