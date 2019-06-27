Despite booming traffic, Cedar Rapids Airport passenger shuttle ending service

Despite record passenger traffic as the Eastern Iowa Airport, its passenger shuttle service will end at the end of June because the company says the market can't support the service.

The Airport Shuttle Service, which runs several vans to take passengers to and from the airport, says it will no longer offer passenger service past June 30 but will continue to provide delivery services for the airlines and airport.

A manager told KCRG-TV9 a number of factors went into the decision but that it boiled down that the market no longer supports shuttle service. The manager noted that's why airports in Moline and Des Moines also do not offer shuttle service.

One factor the manager noted was the increased insurance costs and federal and state regulations that were meant to target ride-share services like Lyft and Uber.

The manager also noted changing flight schedules meant for clustered arrival and departure times at the airport. With larger planes, the airport typically sees busy stretches of times in the morning, afternoon and evening, with a lot of down time in between. That meant shuttle drivers were left with a lot of downtimes, which goes against the shuttle model.

The manager said other factors, like increased competition, also contributed to the decision to end passenger service.

The decision comes as the Eastern Iowa Airport is seeing record numbers of passengers and expanding flight service. That includes extended runs for flights to Nashville and new seasonal service to Phoenix from American Airlines.

The airport still has several options for passengers to get to and from the airport, including Uber and Lyft, limousine services and taxi and bus service.