Despite Governor's order, some non-essential businesses remain open

Governor Kim Reynolds extended her order to close all non-essential businesses through April 7th, but some that don’t fall into the essential industry categories still remain open to the public.

In Coralville, Hobby Lobby, an arts & crafts supplier, remains open as does retailer and outdoor recreation supplier Scheels.

“We don’t have the ability to do anything legally here, our statement is simply to encourage folks and that's exactly what it is, simply to encourage folks if you haven’t done anything yet please consider it," said Johnson County Supervisor Rod Sullivan.

Sullivan says the county doesn't have the resources of reaching out to any and all non-essential businesses that are staying open, hoping they take the appropriate steps themselves.

“Frankly, I think that's a much bigger project than we have the ability to carry out," Sullivan said. "We just hope people get the message and act appropriately.”

In Cedar Rapids' Czech Village, businesses are communicating with the Cedar Rapids main street association, which decides which businesses are and are not essential.

Tucked in the middle of the street is HealthHut, a small shop that sells healthy foods, supplements that are all organic and natural, that remains open for business.

“You know we deal with people that have Cancer and they are obviously very concerned with being able to get the products that they use to be able to keep themselves in a healthier way,” said owner Alicia Freese.

Freese hopes her doors remain open but is more concerned with helping the community as a whole, and is willing to adapt if need be.

“Everybody is wanting to be there for people and wanting to try to help contain all of this so our lives can quickly & hopefully go back to some sort of normalcy,” Freese said.

