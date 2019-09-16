Des Moines zoo taking public vote on name for new seal pup

A newborn seal pup needs a name--and anybody can help decide.

The newborn seal pup, right, touches noses with another seal (Courtesy: Blank Park Zoo)

The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines welcomed the birth of a female seal pup on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Zoo staff originally allowed the public to nominate names for the zoo's newest resident. Now, the list has been curated to four finalists.

Voters can choose between Rose, Desi, Lucy, or Penny.

Voting is open until Noon on Thursday, September 19. People can vote online at the zoo's website.

The zoo will announce the winning name on Tuesday, September 24.