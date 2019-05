The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is featuring its new attraction this weekend.

People can see the baby black rhino from 10 a.m. to noon each day.

The time is short so zoo officials can make sure the calf and its mom have a smooth transition into being on display.

The calf, Kamara, was born on April 5.

She weighed 112 pounds at birth and has already gained about 50 pounds.

This is Ayana's second calf. Tumani was born in October 2016.