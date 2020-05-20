Des Moines woman found competent to stand trial for racially motivated hit-and-runs

A Des Moines woman accused of intentionally hurting two children because of their race in hit-and-run crashes is competent to stand trial.

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin (Courtesy image)

This is according to court documents on a psychiatric evaluation for Nicole Poole.

Poole is charged with attempted murder after police say she intentionally ran over a Hispanic girl and black boy near Des Moines-area schools last December.

She is also charged in connection with an outburst at a convenience store in West Des Moines on the same day.

She was originally supposed to stand trial in February, but a judge suspended the proceedings after determining she was incompetent to stand trial. Poole was ordered to receive treatment.

A hearing is now scheduled for May 28th.

