Des Moines woman arrested for selling illegal CBD products

A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for selling CBD products at three different stores near Des Moines.

Lacie Navin (Courtesy image)

Police arrested 33-year-old Lacie Navin at the "Your CBD Store" in Ankeny after getting a complaint the store was selling illegal products, KCCI reports.

Navin is charged with controlled substance violations and unlawful tax stamp violations. Both are felony crimes.

Navin operates stores in Ankeny, Urbandale, and West Des Moines.

All three were closed on Thursday.

The Polk County Sergeant says selling any part of marijuana in the state of Iowa is illegal.

