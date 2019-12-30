Des Moines woman accused of hitting teen with car because of race to appear in court Monday

Nicole Marie Poole, the Des Moines woman accused of running down a teenager with her car, is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

Nicole Marie Poole Franklin (Courtesy image)

According to authorities, Poole, 42, said she tried to hit the 14-year-old girl on Dec. 9 in Clive because she was "a Mexican." She left the scene.

Poole is charged with attempted murder. Her trial is set for Feb. 3.

KCCI reports Poole also reportedly tried to hit a 12-year-old black boy in Des Moines. She'll be in court Friday for a pre-trial hearing related to this case.

Both children are expected to recover from their injuries.

In 2017, Poole Franklin was charged with stabbing her then-boyfriend while she was on probation. But a felony charge was dismissed after the alleged victim refused to cooperate.

Charges alleging she assaulted and harassed another boyfriend in 2018 were dismissed after he also declined to cooperate.