The city of Des Moines will pay $75 thousand to settle a racial profiling lawsuit.

Jared Clinton and Montray Little sued officers Kyle Thies and Natalie Heinemann last August. The two claim the Des Moines Police Department profiled them during a traffic stop in July. They say they were never given a reason why they were pulled over.

Little and Clinton will get each get $25 thousand. The remaining $25 thousand will be paid to the Parrish Law firm.