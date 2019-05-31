Court records: Iowa teacher berated 14-year-old boy after he declined to have sex with her

A Des Moines teacher who resigned her position last week is charged with multiple sex crimes, according to police.

Court documents show Makenzie Johnson, 38, gave a 14-year-old boy a ride to a sporting event in November 2018. When she parked her car in a parking lot, she touched the teen over his clothing and offered to perform a sex act.

According to KCCI, police said Johnson scolded the boy when he refused.

Court records also show Johnson sent the boy nude photos via social media in early 2018. The boy told authorities she sent several topless pictures.

In March or April 2019, KCCI reports the boy was at Johnson's home watching TV when she came into the room and sat next to him. She touched his thigh and leg, and he told her to stop because it made him uncomfortable.

Court records said Johnson asked the boy if he wanted to have sex with her before husband unexpectedly walked into the room.

Police told KCCI Johnson was a teacher at Harding Middle School, where the teen was a student.

She turned herself into police Friday morning. She's charged with lascivious acts with a child, solicitation to commit a felony, assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, third-degree sex abuse and dissemination/exhibition of obscene materials to a minor, according to KCCI.

She was being held at the Polk County Jail.