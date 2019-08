An early morning shooting in Des Moines sent a man to the hospital.

Police tell station KCCI officers responded around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday to a gas station in the 2700 block of Ingersoll Avenue. That just south of I-235.

Officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

KCCI reports responders rushed the man to the hospital though the extent of his injuries wasn't immediately clear.