Des Moines schools to use distance learning to complete the school year

The Des Moines School Board Superintendent Thomas Ahart announced the 2019-20 school year will be completed through distance learning rather than resuming in-person classes.

"With the COVID-19 pandemic projected to peak in Iowa in late April, returning to school immediately afterwards is not in the best interest of the health of our students, staff and community." Dr. Thomas Ahart said. "On any given school day, 40,000 people pass through the doors of public schools in Des Moines Public Schools. By keeping our school buildings closed, we will help mitigate the spread of the Coronavirus in the metro and hopefully lessen a second round of the virus.”

The school district said it had been asking students and families about their access to computers and the internet before making the decision.

School officials said high school seniors will begin distance learning on April 13, with grades 9-11 beginning on April 20. And PK-8 will begin on April 27.

The school district setup dmschools.org/onlinelearning as a resource for information about the final weeks of the school year.

The school district also said it would be using daily emails to communicate more details to students and parents in the coming weeks.

