Des Moines police seeking man in hit-and-run injury of pedestrian

Des Moines police are searching for a man they want to question in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 71-year-old woman.

Police say the crash happened Thursday night. First responders arrived to find Stephanie Markert in the roadway suffering from serious injuries. Police say she remained hospitalized Saturday in critical condition.

Witnesses told police Markert had been hit by an SUV that fled the scene and was abandoned a short distance down the street. Witnesses said a man got out of the SUV and into a minivan, then drove away.

Police have issued a material witness warrant for 41-year-old Isaias Flores-Morales of Des Moines.