Des Moines police investigating motive behind assault that left a man hospitalized

A black man in Des Moines says he wants justice after he says two white men beat him and used a racial slur.

Darquan Jones stood in front of his grandmother's house yesterday, speaking for the first time since the assault, which put him in the hospital.

"Why did it have to be this brutal," Jones asked. "Why did it have to go this far to where my life was almost taken?"

Jones says he has five broken bones in his face, a broken hand, and a broken wrist. He says two white men accused him of robbery as he walked home from his girlfriend's house last Saturday. Then they attacked him.

"I am still hurt," Jones said. "I just want to know why it happened to me. It really just really breaks my heart because I am not the type of guy to get in trouble."

The Des Moines NAACP is calling the incident a hate crime. Police say they are talking to witnesses and following up on leads. They are trying to figure out the motive behind the assault.

