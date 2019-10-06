Des Moines police investigating death of man as homicide

Police in Des Moines now say they are investigating the overnight death of a man as a homicide.

Police responded to a report of a fight at a Des Moines home around 1 a.m. Saturday. Police say arriving officers found a 43-year-old Des Moines man injured at the home. The man, who has not yet been named, was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Police did not immediately offer details of what type of injuries the man suffered.

Police Sgt. Paul Parizek had said in an earlier news release that the circumstances of the death were suspicious and that detectives are investigating. He said there is no suspected threat to the community stemming from the death.

No arrests have been reported.