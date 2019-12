A Des Moines police officer's car was hit in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening. That's according to a report with KCCI.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., police responded to the shooting near the intersection of 17th Street and University Avenue in Des Moines. Officials said they believe the stray bullet came from the area of 17th and Day streets.

The officer in the vehicle sustained a minor hand injury from shattered glass.

Officials are still looking for the shooter.