Des Moines police: Worker killed in construction site crash

Police in Des Moines say a worker has been killed in a construction zone crash in the northern part of the city.

Police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Monday, when first responders were called to the site. Police say officers arrived to find that a car had lost control, jumped a curb and hit 41-year-old Jorge Lopez Guillen, of Des Moines, who was working within a construction site at the time.

Guillen was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Police cited the driver, 72-year-old Eugene Davis, of Des Moines, for driving on a suspended license and having no insurance, misdemeanor vehicular homicide and failure to maintain control.