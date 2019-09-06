Des Moines mothers pushing for more federal funding to go toward childhood cancer research

A group of four moms is coming together in Des Moines to represent hundreds in the area dealing with childhood cancer.

The women are trying to raise awareness for what they call much-needed funding for cancer research. Right now only four percent of federal funding goes to childhood cancer research, and they want to change that.

The women say they won't rest until there's a cure for cancer.