Des Moines man meets one of his favorite bands, KISS

A Des Moines man battling ALS has had one thing on his bucket list that he thought would never happen.

Craig Warner has been a KISS fan for over 40 years. He has always dreamed of seeing them live.

When the band came to the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, his family surprised him with tickets. His brother-in-law, John Casper, took it one step further though, making arrangements for Warner to meet the band.

Casper said, "He didn't really understand what was going on, but he kept smiling at me, like, 'What are you doing?'"

It's safe to say Warner had the time of his life and added, "They rocked Wells Fargo into the ground."

Warner is restricted to a wheelchair. His advice to the rest of us is to make memories, with friends and family and not take anything for granted.