Des Moines man donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19

A central Iowa man is one of the first in the state to donate his plasma after beating COVID-19 himself.

Doctors at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are looking to use plasma transfusions to help treat those with the virus.

Randy Clarkson of Des Moines says he likely contracted COVID-19 on a trip to Michigan last month.

He felt very sick for about three days at home but then recovered. He says he heard about doctors using the treatment on some coronavirus patients. So he thought he should donate.

"I thought based on a lot of the stories I heard of people of all ages who got this virus I thought if I can do something positive like give my plasma, I'm ready to do that,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson says the process was simple and pretty painless. He went into an area blood bank and donated when doctors cleared him of all symptoms, and he tested negative.

See the full story on WOI's website.

