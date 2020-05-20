Des Moines man accused of leaving 2 dogs to starve to death

Police say a 21-year-old Des Moines man who adopted two dogs from an animal shelter left them to starve to death in his apartment.

The Des Moines Register reported that David James Goodburn is charged with two animal neglect misdemeanors. He is being held in the Polk County Jail.

Police allege Goodburn adopted the dogs in late March. A criminal complaint says the dogs were found this week because a strong odor was coming from Goodburn's apartment. Power to the apartment had been turned off and the dogs were left without food or water.

The complaint says investigators believe Goodburn intentionally let the dogs starve.