Des Moines long-term care facility COVID-19 outbreak ends, state says

The total number of long-term care facilities with outbreaks of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus has decreased by one as of Monday, according to state officials.

According to new data released by the Iowa Department of Public Health, the total number of care facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks was 36 in the state, a decrease of a previously-reported figure of 37.

A facility in Des Moines named On With Life was no longer listed. A spokesperson for Gov. Kim Reynolds' office said that location had not seen any new cases among residents and staff for 28 days, leading to its removal.

The two-week time period spans roughly two incubation periods for the virus.