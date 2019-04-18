Des Moines in the running to host new Ironman Triathlon in 2020

Des Moines could be in the running to host the Ironman race race in 2020.

According to a tweet from the official Ironman Triathlon Twitter page, there are three other finalists including Memphis, Tennessee, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The final 4️⃣!



Announcing our four finalists for our new IRONMAN race in the late spring/early summer of 2020:

- Des Moines, Iowa

- Fayetteville, Arkansas

- Memphis, Tennessee

- Tulsa, Oklahoma



The final announcement will be made in mid-June. pic.twitter.com/r96bnNH0pN — IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) April 18, 2019

The final announcement will be made in June, according to the Twitter page.

An Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation. It includes at 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a marathon run.