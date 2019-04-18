Des Moines in the running to host new Ironman Triathlon in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines could be in the running to host the Ironman race race in 2020.
According to a tweet from the official Ironman Triathlon Twitter page, there are three other finalists including Memphis, Tennessee, Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The final 4️⃣!— IRONMAN Triathlon (@IRONMANtri) April 18, 2019
Announcing our four finalists for our new IRONMAN race in the late spring/early summer of 2020:
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Memphis, Tennessee
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
The final announcement will be made in mid-June. pic.twitter.com/r96bnNH0pN
The final announcement will be made in June, according to the Twitter page.
An Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation. It includes at 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a marathon run.