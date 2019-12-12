Des Moines home with Nazi, Confederate flag display vandalized

Someone vandalized the home of a man at the center of a controversial lawn display using a Nazi flag in Des Moines.

Someone spray pained on William Stark's truck and some of his signs in his yard, KCCI reports. He says he painted the Nazi flag for a customer and claims he placed it on his lawn as part of a dare.

The words "Nazi Scum" were spray-painted on his truck as well as some of the signs in his yards.

He lives next door to an elementary school. This upset parents as well as leaders at Des Moines Public Schools.

Stark says he is now installing a security camera.

