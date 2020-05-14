Des Moines high school graduate makes video game to raise money to fight coronavirus

A Des Moines high school graduate made a video game to help raise money to fight the coronavirus.

The game is called "Call of Corona" and is set to come out tomorrow.

It can be played on Steam for $3.99. All the money will go to the World Health Organization.

Max Ward said he came up with the idea after he got furloughed in London when the city went on lockdown.

The goal of the game is to save a famous actor from COVID-19. Players will be the pill treating the patient.

“The pill goes down the body and the player plays that little microscopic soldier inside the human body,” Ward said. “You have to track down the virus and walked through the body trying to find the virus. Fight a few coronas along the way, and then find the source and fight it.”

Disclaimer: Ward said he doesn't recommend students use this game to study biology. It's just for fun.

He hopes to raise $1,000.

See the full story on KCCI's website.