Des Moines family wants answers after 18-year old found dead

The family of an 18-year old found dead in Des Moines says the investigation into his death is not over.

Abdullahi "Abdi" Sharif, a teenager from Des Moines who has been missing since Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. (KCCI)

Abdullahi "Abdi" Sharif went missing on January 17th after he left his job at a Des Moines Target.

Police spent hundreds of hours investigating and it led to a large search effort to find the Roosevelt student. But police pulled his body from the Des Moines River on Saturday.

His family spoke on Tuesday, saying he was terrified of water, and police say there's no evidence of traumatic injuries.

"We don't know," Ako Abdul-Samad said. "That's why we need to know. Yes we know the report that there was no trauma, but are there other scenarios that we need to look at?

Investigators have not been able to determine how he died.

See the original story on KCCI's website.

