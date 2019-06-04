Des Moines council drafts two ordinances for gun safety

The Des Moines City Council has drafted two ordinances over gun safety.

City officials did this Monday night in response to the recent mass shooting in Virginia Beach that left 12 people dead, according to KCCI.

One ordinance bans possession of high capacity magazines in the city.

The other ordinance prohibits having trigger activators-- as in the case of the attack in late 2017 in Las Vegas. A shooter at a hotel was able to fire off hundreds of rounds at a country music festival.

"We're not coming after every gun in town. We're not trying to change your way of life," said Councilman Christopher Coleman. "We're going to protect citizens from mass shootings."

City officials are expected to present the drafted ordinances by July.