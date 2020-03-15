Des Moines bans large public events because of virus

Des Moines officials have banned gatherings of more than 250 people on public property and canceled the city's St. Patrick's Day parade because of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie announced those moves Sunday when he declared a state of emergency in the city.

Iowa now has 18 cases of COVID-19 in the state, including one case in Dallas County that isn't related to travel. That case in the Des Moines suburbs indicates the virus is becoming more common in Iowa because officials can't trace the origin of it.