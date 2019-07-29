Des Moines 'miracle baby' born at 13 ounces

A baby born in the Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines is the tiniest staff have seen in the past 10 years.

Jaden Wesley Morrow was born earlier this month at 13 ounces, according to Des Moines station KCCI.

His mother was around 23 weeks along when she gave birth on July 11.

Normally, around this time, babies aren't usually fully formed, breathing, or have use of all their limbs. But doctors say his health is incredible for a premature baby, even taking breast milk almost immediately.

Doctors say he is expected to go home before his due date in November.

