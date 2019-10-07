Des Moines-area football coach resigns after incident with game officials

A Des Moines-area assistant football coach may face criminal charges after his conduct on the field. The incident happened during the Dowling-Lincoln game on Friday.

(KCCI)

Lincoln coach Jason Storm said the referee did not call a penalty on what looked like an intentional helmet-to-helmet hit on the Lincoln quarterback, who is Storm's son, according to TV station KCCI. That type of hit is heavily flagged in football to protect players.

That's when Jason Storm charged at the game officials and the flags were thrown. Other coaches had to pull him off the field.

Storm apologized for his actions and has since resigned.

"I believe I should not have said some of the words I said. Yes, I used profanity," Storm said in an interview with KCCI. "I believe coaches should be held to a higher standard and we should not act like that."

Storm's attorney doesn't see this rising to a criminal act.

"They anticipate charging him with a harassment charge, which means he made a statement that another person found threatening," said Gary Dickey, Storm's attorney.

Storm spoke with West Des Moines police and expects to learn whether he'll face charges next week.

