Des Moines-area football coach accused of charging at officials during game booked into jail

A Des Moines-area football coach has been booked into the Polk County Jail following a controversial play Friday that led to his resignation earlier this week.

Jason Storm, 44, was booked just after 4:20 a.m. Wednesday on a 1st-degree harassment charge, according to the Polk County Jail website.

KCCI reports Storm turned himself in for his actions.

It all comes after a play involving Lincoln and Dowling Catholic high schools last Friday.

Video showed a Dowling player hit the quarterback helmet to helmet. It's a hit that's highly penalized as the sport fights head injuries. But the referee doesn't call it.

The quarterback is the son of former assistant coach Storm, who started to swear and charged at referees.

In an interview with station KCCI, Storm admitted he went too far and resigned, but now the district says that hit could have caused serious injury to both players.

The district said the referee is responsible for a missed call.

"This appears to be a textbook situation when the flag should have been thrown. We hope the referee realizes his mistake because clearly there was one when you go back and hit replay. Clearly, a big missed call," Phil Reoder, with the Des Moines School District, told station KCCI.