Des Moines adding 20 security cameras to skywalk system following October attack

The City of Des Moines says 20 new surveillance cameras will make its skywalk system safer.

The cameras will monitor blind spots, according to KCCI.

This comes after a group of teenagers attacked a 20-year-old in the skywalk in October. Surveillance video helped police make arrests in the case.

The department says the cameras will help with more than just crime.

"We could have a child lost in the skywalk where these will come in handy," said Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek. "An elderly person wanders off, a theft--there's going to be so many good things that come out of this investment."

The project costs $175,000.

The city hopes the new cameras will make people feel more comfortable in the skywalks.

