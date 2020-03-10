Des Moines City Council steps toward banning racial profiling

The Des Moines City Council plans to work on defining racial profiling and collecting data before enacting an ordinance banning it.

On Monday the council backed a proposed ordinance that would make racial profiling an “illegal discriminatory municipal practice.”

A violation could lead to a city employee being fired. Some of the dozens of people who filled the council chamber held signs that read “Skin color is not a crime” and “Stop the stops.”

The latter referred to pretextual stops in which officers stop someone for one reason but use it as a cause to investigate something unrelated.

