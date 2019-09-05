New information released in Linn County hit and run

The Linn County Sheriff's Office has released new information in an effort to find the driver involved in a weekend accident that seriously injured a 3-year-old boy.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, emergency personnel found the child lying on the shoulder of Highway 13, just south of Scotland Road. Authorities said the vehicle that hit the child left the scene.

The child went to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for serious injuries.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office has released new information in an attempt to help locate the driver.

Deputies say two other kids related to the victim were playing in the median just south of the intersection when the 3-year-old tried to cross the northbound lanes of the highway to join them.

Deputies believe the boy was struck by the passenger side of the vehicle and say the driver may not have known they hit the child.

Investigators are asking anyone driving a white truck or SUV in the area during the time of the collision to please contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (319) 892-6100.